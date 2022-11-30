SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The final numbers are in from Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon.

The annual food and donation drive raised more than $179,000 over the course of two and a half days.

Morning show hosts Bax and Nagle broadcast for 52 hours, from the drive’s new home at MGM Springfield. They were able to fill more than three 53-foot trailers and raised more than $174,000 in food and cash donations.

An additional, $10,500 was raised at the Springfield Thunderbirds’ first-ever Mayflower Marathon night.

“The Thunderbirds organization is beyond proud of the generosity shown by our players, fans, and the Greater Springfield community as a whole,” said Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly. “We are grateful to our partners at Rock 102 and MGM Springfield for their support, and we look forward to many more years of impactful philanthropy through the Mayflower Marathon.”

“Ordinarily, the marathon would be completed in the morning, but our vision behind Mayflower Marathon Night was to extend it into the evening to bring about even more awareness for this wonderful cause,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “We are happy to be part of a record-breaking year for Bax, Nagle, and the entire Rock 102 team. We look forward to expanding upon this event for the 30th Anniversary next year and beyond.”