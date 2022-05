HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Holyoke, Mayor Joshua Garcia will present his state of the city address to city council Thursday evening.

Mayor Garcia will discuss Holyoke’s values and a vision for the future as part of the State of the City remarks.

In addition, the report highlights Holyoke’s financial situation, economic outlook, citizen involvement and response to homelessness.

After the address, he will present the council with the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.