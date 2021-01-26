Mayor Sarno and CAFO Plante announce Melanie Acobe as City of Springfield’s first Latina Budget Director

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) TJ Plante have announced that Melanie Acobe has been promoted as the City of Springfield’s Budget Director, making her the City’s first Latina Budget Director.

Acobe is a Springfield resident and former student at Central High School, she served as Springfield’s Grants Director and as Senior Budget Analyst.

Acobe will be replacing Tim Brown, who has taken another career opportunity outside of Springfield.

“Melanie Acobe is a wonderful and very talented professional and we always look to promote from within, which enhances and strengthens morale. Melanie’s story is very motivational. She grew up in the Brightwood section of our North End. Briefly moved to Puerto Rico. She attended Central High School put herself through both undergraduate and graduate schools, and purchased a house in Springfield. She returned to a community that she loves, to give back to the City that gave her so much as the City’s first-ever Latina Budget Director,” said Mayor Sarno.

CAFO Plante said that Acobe has the skills, training, education, and pedigree to be successful in this role.

Acobe holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Westfield State University as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Rollins College.

“I’d like to thank Mayor Sarno, TJ Plante and Lindsay Hackett-Long for their continued support in my career. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to serving the City in my new role as Budget Director,” said Acobe.

Acobe will start on February 1, 2021.