SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno is set to announce the third round of the American Rescue Plan Act Funding Awards.

Mayor Sarno and the ARPA team will join with the Mental Health Association to highlight the City of Springfield’s local ARPA awards.

MHA is one of 22 businesses and organizations to be announced in this third round of ARPA funding.

He says his administration will continue to support enhancing access to mental health services and it has become critical since the start of the pandemic.