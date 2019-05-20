Mayor Sarno calling for Club Aquarius to be shut down after weekend incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the second violent incident in two months near Club Aquarius in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno is calling for the club to be shut down.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were breaking up a fight, when they found a stabbing victim near the club just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

That man was seriously injured, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. Walsh said the suspect’s name will be released after his court arraignment sometime Monday.

A Springfield police officer was shot near the club while on duty, back in April.

Mayor Sarno said in a statement on Sunday that he is moving “towards re-vocation hearings of all licenses.” Sarno said they have shown they can’t control their establishment, and he is moving to “shut them down.”

Club owner Freddy Vanegas said this weekend’s incident had nothing to do with the nightclub.

Sarno’s full statement reads:

After receiving updates from Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood early this morning on late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning incidents, where some arrests have already been made, leads being followed and a clarification of one incident is pending – you will find, once again, that the arrests and leads bring us down the path of repeat violent offenders – ‘what the hell do you have to do to keep these miscreants locked up and off our streets!?’ I have reached out to our Officer, who was nearly run down and cruiser struck. Also on another incident, I have reached out to an affected family. As far as the Aquarius Nightclub, I have spoken with Licensing Director Atty. Alesia Days this morning to move towards revocation hearings of any and all licenses. They have shown a propensity that they cannot control their establishment – with that, I will, by moving to shut them down.

Unified Statement from Acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, IBPO Local 364 President & Officer Joseph Gentile and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno:

“The comments from the owner and manager of Club Aquarius calling extra details “cake jobs for the police” in a “Masslive” article, are incredibly insensitive. One month ago, Springfield Police Officer Edwin Irizarry who was working an extra detail at Club Aquarius was shot twice by a patron of their club. On Sunday morning, police officers working the outside detail as part of their regular patrols likely saved a patron of Club Aquarius’ life with fast-acting medical attention. Calling these “cake jobs” is an insult to the entire Springfield Police Department.”



