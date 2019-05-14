Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood to support Gov. Baker’s dangerousness bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The mayor and acting police commissioner of Springfield are traveling to Boston Tuesday to speak at the State House in support of Governor Baker’s dangerousness bill.

According to the City of Springfield Spokesperson, Marian Sullivan, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Acting Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood are speaking in front of the Joint Committee of the Judiciary and on support panels at the request of Governor Charlie Baker.

Sarno said the bill coincides with his own bail reform legislation, which was proposed after “an alarming trend of repeat violent offenders returning to the streets” after their arraignment with little or no bail.

The legislation is another tool to keep violent offenders off the streets and keep police officers safe, according to Sarno.

“I appreciate Governor Charlie Baker incorporating a version of my Bail Reform Legislation in his Dangerousness Legislation too,” Sarno said. “A hard line has to be taken on these repeat violent offenders; the gangbangers, gun offenders and drug dealers that continue to victimize Springfield residents, businesses and police officers.”

Opponents of the governor’s plan said criminal justice reform was enough and by adding extra protections, innocent men and women could spend more time behind bars than they have to.

Lawmakers didn’t vote on the bill, but hundreds of public safety officials are hoping to see it become law this session.

