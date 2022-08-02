SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Carnival Association, the Caribbean American African Athletic Social Club (CAAASC), and former Parade Marshal and Springfield Fire Department District Chief Curt Marcellin gathered at the CAAASC on State Street to celebrate the Caribbean Cultural Festival and Parade.

Mayor Sarno presented a proclamation declaring Monday, August 1 as Caribbean Cultural Festival and Parade Day in Springfield to Gloria Scarlett, President of CAAASC.

Courtesy of the City of Springfield Mayor’s Office.

Courtesy of the City of Springfield Mayor’s Office.

Courtesy of the City of Springfield Mayor’s Office.

Funeral Director at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, has been named to the Grand Marshal of the Carnival Parade by the CAAASC. Springfield Carnival Association Chairman Valbert Johnson presented Henderson with the Grand Marshal sash.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank both CAAASC President Gloria Scarlett and Springfield Carnival Association Chairman Valbert Johnson and their respective teams for continuing to hold this wonderful tradition; the costumes, music and food are terrific and a must see. I know that Vera O’Connor is smiling down upon us from heaven. Congratulations to Mrs. Paulette Henderson for being honored as the Grand Marshal for the Carnival Parade. My administration is proud to support the Springfield Carnival Association’s mission to enhance and promote cultural and educational activities in Springfield and surround communities. I have proudly donated to support the Springfield Caribbean Carnival Associations Scholarship program that helps high school seniors of Caribbean heritage who are pursing higher education. Today and every day, the city of Springfield is proud to acknowledge and recognize the Springfield Carnival Association and the Caribbean American African Athletics Social Club as we come together to celebrate Caribbean Heritage.”