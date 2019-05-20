Mayor Sarno moves to shut down Club Aquarius, owner responds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Club Aquarius’ owner voiced his opinion Sunday after Springfield Police reported a stabbing victim was found near his business on State Street.

The incident took place just feet away from Club Aquarius early Sunday night, but the owner is speaking out to let the public know, this stabbing had nothing to do with the nightclub.

“You didn’t even see it happen,” owner Freddy Vanegas said. “It didn’t happen on our property; It was a surprise to us.”

Club Aquarius owner Freddy Vanegas said he’s at a loss for words after waking up Sunday morning to news headlines that read an alleged stabbing took place at Club Aquarius.

“This is our family, this is our family business. My parents started this business 28 years ago, this is their legacy,” Vanegas told 22News. “We’re being painted out to be a troubled spot, a cesspool. It’s not true, and anyone who comes here knows it.”

Officers were called to Club Aquarius, located on the 1200 block of State Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were breaking up a fight when they found the stabbing victim.

Vanegas told 22News he was frustrated it had been tweeted that the stabbing took place at his club. He was especially frustrated after reading Mayor Domenic Sarno’s statement regarding the violent incidents that happened this weekend in Springfield.

Mayor Sarno released a statement Sunday night on the arrests and leads from “repeat violent offenders” in Springfield. He also reacted to the stabbing near the Club Aquarius nightclub.

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s statement reads,

“As far as the Aquarius Nightclub, I have spoken with Licensing Director Atty. Alesia Days this morning to move towards revocation hearings of any and all licenses. They have shown a propensity that they cannot control their establishment – with that, I will, be moving to shut them down.”

Mayor Sarno said the club has shown they can’t control their establishment and he is moving to “shut them down.”

“The video surveillance shows it all. Our patrons, their response to what I put up on social media says it all,” Vanegas responded. “You, don’t have to take my word for it. The people that come here they speak the truth, they know how safe this place is.”

Vanegas told 22News he even installed a new surveillance system after Springfield Officer Edwin Irizarry was shot while on the job back in April on State Street near Club Aquarius.

A suspect was arrested, who Clapprood said was not directly involved in the fight

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the suspect’s name will be released Monday after his court arraignment.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

