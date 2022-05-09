SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Dominic Sarno and Health Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will honor Springfield’s black barbershops.

They will join with the owner of the Final Touch Barber Shop, the Trust Transfer Project, and others to celebrate Black Barbershop Appreciation month in collaboration with mental health awareness month.

Mayor Sarno states, “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are proud to acknowledge, recognize and honor our Springfield black barbershops as part of Black Barbershop appreciation month in collaboration with Mental Health awareness month. It is important to highlight the importance and the significant role of barbers in the lives of their clients and the community and personal confidants who are often a listening ear and trusted counsel during our most challenging times. My late father, Al ‘The Barber’ Sarno, was also a staple in the community offering a listening ear and words of wisdom for his clients so this event is of special importance for me. Clarence, aka ‘The Big C’, was always wonderful to my dad too.”

Clarence Smith said, “Barbers are building bridges and changing lives one cut at a time!”

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at the Final Touch Barber Shop.