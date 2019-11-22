Mazzeo asking for recount in Pittsfield mayoral election

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Melissa Mazzeo, the candidate who challenged Pittsfield’s incumbent mayor Linda Tyer in November’s mayoral election, is requesting a recount.

The final tally was 6,176 votes for Tyer and 5,647 for Mazzeo, a difference of 529 votes.

Mazzeo released a statement outlining her reasons for the recount:

“After speaking with state elections officials and legal counsel, my campaign went through the formal process of requesting a recount in Pittsfield in order to ensure that all votes were accurately counted and all voters had their voices heard. This is not a decision that I took lightly. However, I have been advised that it is a necessary step in the process that keeps all viable options open to address the significant concerns my campaign has about the integrity of the election here in Pittsfield. Leading up to and including Election Day, we were informed of a series of events that we believe must be investigated.”

“They include, but are not limited to:

1. An individual closely related to the Tyer Campaign had unauthorized direct access to ballots inside City Hall. Numerous voters complained about this individual to us. Upon hearing this, we officially contacted Secretary Galvin’s Elections Division and reported the issue.

2. An individual reached out to the Mazzeo campaign because they were told that their name was marked as “voted” on the voter roll at their polling location when , in fact, they had not voted. As a result, that individual was prevented from casting his vote.

3. There were abnormally high amounts of absentee ballots that exceeded any previous Mayoral Election in Pittsfield and we intend to look carefully at all the absentee ballots for irregularities.

“As a candidate and voter in Pittsfield, I am seeking to ensure that issues like this are brought to light and never happen again. Until we are provided answers to these issues, I will continue to pursue every avenue necessary to ensure that the people of Pittsfield can be certain that their votes are protected and counted properly.”