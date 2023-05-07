FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are headed to any of Taylor Swift concert dates in Foxborough and you haven’t already gotten your commuter rail tickets, you may be out of luck!

MBTA tickets to the artist’s Eras Tour sold out in hours this past Friday. The concert runs from May 19th to the 21st at Gillette Stadium. Fans finally got their hands on concert tickets, after Ticketmaster fumbled online sales, but they couldn’t get twenty dollar commuter rail tickets to get there.

The round-trip runs from Boston or providence to Foxborough for the concerts.

A lot of fans are calling on the MBTA to add more trains. The MBTA wrote on Twitter that they will not be adding more trains at this time.