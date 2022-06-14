(WWLP) – New information Tuesday morning on what caused an MBTA Green Line Crash earlier this month.

Investigators have determined one of the trains involved did not stop at a red signal and was traveling at speeds higher than the posted limit before the crash.

The train was traveling at nine miles per hour, two miles per hour over the speed limit. Four operators were taken to the hospital, no passengers were injured.

Federal transit authorities find four safety deficiencies

The ongoing investigation of the MBTA Green Line Crash, comes alongside increased scrutiny from federal transit authorities, based on multiple safety incidents over the last month.

Federal overseers will wrap up their on-site inspections of the MBTA this week and have already identified four areas of safety issues to address in the short term.

Those four areas are staffing at the operations control center, safety precautions in train yards, delayed track maintenance and re-certifying of MBTA workers.