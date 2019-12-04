MBTA rail cars made in Springfield being pulled from service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just four months after the Orange Line cars were debuted in Boston, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has removed them from service, according to NBC 10 Boston.

The cars were assembled at CRRC in Springfield. The cars are more spacious, and have wider doors with updated safety features.

According to NBC 10 Boston, the rail cars are being pulled due to uncommon noises.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that he has spoken to CRRC officials, who have identified where the strange noise is coming from. He added that engineers are working to fix this issue.

“Trains being pulled from service is an unfortunate temporary inconvenience, but safety needs has been the MBTA’s number one priority,” said Mayor Sarno. “The MBTA and I remain confident in CRRC and the cars.”

The MBTA plans to replace all of the 152 Orange Line cars by the end of 2022 as part of a $2 billion revitalization for both the Orange Line and the Red Line.