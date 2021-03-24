MBTA train catches fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters rushed to a train that caught fire in Providence early Wednesday morning.

Crews say the flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. on an MBTA purple line train traveling on Track 1, which is underground.

According to two Providence fire chiefs, the fire was in the train car known as the hauling car, which has the fuel, generator, engine, and more. No one was inside of that unit and power has since been cut to the train.

“They’re going to have to get another engine to move the rest of that train. It’s going to take quite some time,” Deputy Chief Steven Houle said. “The other tracks on the other side, the other platforms, are not impacted at this time and will probably slow service down through the east coast today.”

The MBTA Commuter Rail posted on Twitter that Providence Line Train 7800 is terminated due to “fire department activity.” They also note some trains will be delayed due to the incident.

Update: Providence Line Train 7800 (5:00 am from Wickford Junction) is terminated at Providence today due to fire department activity. Passengers can take Train 1802 (6:20 am from Providence) for continued service to South Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 24, 2021

The MBTA added that passengers traveling through Providence on other trains should expect delays.

No injuries were reported and passengers have been allowed back into the station