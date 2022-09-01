(NewsNation) — Hours before President Joe Biden’s planned prime-time speech about what he called a “battle for the soul of the nation,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a message of his own seeking to keep Americans’ focus on record-high inflation and rising crime ahead of the midterm elections.

Speaking at a machine factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, McCarthy took aim at Biden’s and Democrats’ legislative agenda, which he said has resulted in “pain and suffering at home” and “humiliation abroad.”

“In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the soul of America, on its people, laws and most sacred values,” McCarthy said. “He has launched an assault on our democracy.”

Biden, during his speech in Philadelphia, will try to draw a contrast between Republicans and Democrats, framing his party as defending fundamental American democracy and freedoms, while his opponents threaten that very democracy.

This story will be updated.