McDonald’s employee celebrates 90th birthday

MILWAUKEE, WI (WITI/CNN) – A McDonald’s in Wisconsin is celebrating an employee’s 90th birthday.

It was not a retirement party but a birthday party.

“She’s a loyal employee,” owner Dion Conn said.

But Verna Bauer doesn’t show it.

“Oh I like to meet people,” Verna says.

Because nothing gets in her way.

“She retired when she was 68 years old, from a long career. And so then it was time to start another one,” Conn said.

A reliable food runner, at this Waukesha McDonald’s, for more than 20 years.

Her work ethic has become the gold standard around here.

“She is totally loyal, she’s always here,” said Conn. “I don’t remember, she may have called in sick, but I don’t remember when she has.”

She added, “She has a great attitude, and she wants to everything.”

Even as her birthday cake takes her by surprise. Verna begins doing what she does best — talking to people.

“If they want to talk baseball I can do that, and if they want to talk gambling I can do that too,” she said.

And delivering delicious food.

A birthday card, packed with $90 dollars in singles is gifted to her.

A welcomed present for the woman who likes to hit the casinos from time to time.

“Sometimes the singles work better than the 20s,” Verna says.

As the cake disappears, the line at the counter grows. It’s time to punch-in.

But before Verna leaves, one final question:

“Any plans to slow down anytime soon?”

“Yeah, tomorrow!”

Verna wants to say “thank you” to everyone who wished her a happy birthday this week. She said she appreciates those who took time to celebrate her and made the day so special.