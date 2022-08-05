NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation is an issue that everyone is constantly discussing as interest rates continue to rise.

Congressional Democrats have been trying to rally support for the Inflation Reduction Act. This proposed plan would help target many of the issues that people are concerned about right now, such as inflation, climate change, health care, drug pricing and tax measures. 22News spoke to Congressman Jim McGovern about his efforts as they push to get this approved in the House.

Congressman Jim McGovern said, “Combat inflation by paying down our deficit and ultimately our debts. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs that will help lower inflation and investing in renewable clean energy.”

McGovern continued saying that we should know if this issue passes through the Senate within the next few days.