Measures first responders are taking to try and protect themselves from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday an officer from the Springfield Police Department tested positive for COVID-19. He was among a handful of officers that were recently tested.

“That officer had been self quarantining for more than a week or so and the officer is resting comfortably at home and recovering, he’s not hospitalized. It’s likely inevitable that this was going to happen with the way this virus is spreading and the amount of contact officers have out in the community,” said Ryan Walsh the spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department.

The Springfield Police Department has taken a number of precautionary measures. Officers are being issued (PPE), Personal Protective Equipment.

“Officers are now getting some protective equipment, N-95 masks, for surgical masks to put on someone they may be dealing with in the community, gloves which most of them had or used before,” said Ryan Walsh.

Walsh says that they are also disinfecting their buildings, and cruisers are disinfected regularly between shifts and when anybody is taken somewhere in them.