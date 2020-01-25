Closings and Delays
Medical Examiner identifies one of two bodies found in at site of Sunday's Diamond Head tragedy

Drone video shows what remains of several homes on Hibiscus Drive after a fire engulfed them, following a shooting that killed two HPD officers. Video courtesy Akiko Hokota.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Medical Examiner positively identified the remains of Lois Ann Cain, 77 after her next-of-kin was notified. Cain died in the fire that ensued after the shooting of two police officers on Hibiscus Drive. The cause and manner of death are pending.

There was a second set of remains found in the rubble and the Medical Examiner has positively identified the individual. However, that identification was not released, pending notification of the next-of-kin.

