WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has revoked a medical license of a physician who allegedly sent sexually suggestive messages and photos to a patient.

According to the board, the following actions were taken against the medical license of Julian A. Mitton, M.D. Dr. Mitton, who last practiced medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital before agreeing to voluntarily not to practice medicine on October 24, 2019.

The board revokes his medical license in a final decision and order after finding that he had texted a patient, sought to convince that patient that he was someone that she knew, and used information that he had obtained as her physician. The board states that Dr. Mitton also asked the patient for photos and sent her sexually suggestive messages, including a sexually explicit photo of himself.

He was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts since June 2, 2016.