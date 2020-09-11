Meet Winston! Amherst Police Department’s new comfort dog

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new, four-legged member of the Amherst Police Department.

Meet Winston!

(Amherst Police Department)

(Amherst Police Department)

(Amherst Police Department)

(Amherst Police Department)

(Amherst Police Department)

Winston is an English Labrador who is training to become a comfort dog for the town’s police department. He was sworn in on Thursday.

Winston was donated to the department by Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire.

Winston’s first assignment will be completing puppy kindergarten. Officer Bill Laramee told 22News, he will be a big help in connecting police with the Amherst community.

officer bill laramee:

“Initially, he’s going to do exactly what we want him to do and that’s to be a puppy. Have fun, put smiles on people’s faces, and help us make connections to the community we wouldn’t make otherwise. As an example, this morning just walking into work, some people stopped, who would have otherwise never stopped to talk to me all because of him.” Officer Bill Laramee

Winston will eventually go through a year and a half of training. After that, he will help comfort people involved in sensitive, emotional or serious cases. Winston will live with Officer Laramee.