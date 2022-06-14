SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced a Special Meeting to vote on the City of Springfield 2023 Fiscal Year Budget.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and will be streamed live through Focus Springfield,

before the meeting there will be a Public Speak-out meeting starting at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, also Zoom.

“As promised we have kept the FY23 budget process on track without interruption,” said City Council President Jesse Lederman, who assumed the Presidency just after commencement of the budget consideration, “All budget presentations are available for the public to view on the Springfield Municipal Meetings YouTube page, and I welcome and encourage our neighbors and constituents to reach out to Councilors with their questions, concerns, or ideas as we move towards deliberation and a final vote in the week ahead.”

Springfield residents are encouraged to join these events to discuss any questions or concerns they might have as a plan to move towards deliberation and a final vote will begin next week.