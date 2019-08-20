Meg Fuller wins Street Stock race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – Meg Fuller out of Auburn, MA took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Fuller took the lead on the start of the race. Tyler Trott brought out the first and only caution in the 20 lap event as he spun between turns one and two.

Tim Morse went to the rear of the field after making contact with Trott. Fuller would have the lead on the restart.

Jason Lafayette saved his car from spinning with seven laps remaining in the event. Fuller was able to hold off the rest of the field and take down her second consecutive win of the season.

Bryan Narducci went on to win the 20 lap SK Lights race.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.