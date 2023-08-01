SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s another billion-dollar jackpot to be won Tuesday night. And while it’s a large amount of money, such mega-jackpots have become more frequent.

Since 2021, five prizes have exceeded $1 billion, and one jackpot topped $2 billion last year.

The Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night has a top prize of $1.1 billion.

A big part of this lump sum prize comes from the Federal Reserve raising interest rates 11 times in 17 months. The changing odds are also a factor as more tickets were sold, more number combinations were eliminated. 22News spoke with a lottery player who hopes the numbers he picked will be in his favor.

“You don’t win if you don’t play so I’m given that chance to see if I can make all that money and hopefully I can care take of family, people I’m close with, and just live a happy life, so hopefully I win,” expressed Anthony Kelly of Springfield.

The odds of winning the mega millions is 1 in 302 million.

