Mega Millions jackpot up to more than $500 million for Friday’s drawing

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is estimated at $530 million.

According to Lottery Spokesperson, Christian Teja, it is the seventh largest in the game’s history. The jackpot has an estimated cash option prize of $343.9 million dollars.

The jackpot is the largest since October 2018 when someone in South Carolina won $1.537 billion dollars. Friday night’s drawing will be the 25th drawing since a $50 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Missouri.

Mega Millions tickets can be bought for $2 until 10:45 p.m. on Friday at Massachusetts Lottery sellers throughout the state.