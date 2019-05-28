Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots up to a combined total of $743 million

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Jackpots for this week’s Mega Millions and Powerball games are up to a combined total of $743 million.

According to Lottery Spokesperson, Christian Teja, the Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday at 11 p.m. and has a jackpot of an estimated $418 million. The jackpot has an estimated cash prize option of $263.3 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 22nd since the jackpot was last hit on March 12 when a $50 million winning ticket was sold in Missouri. The jackpot is also the game’s largest since January 1 when a $425 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York.

The Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. and has an estimated jackpot of $325 million. The jackpot has an estimated cash prize option of $205.2 million.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 18th since the jackpot was last hit on March 27 when a $768.4 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Wisconsin.

Tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball are $2 each. Mega Millions tickets can be bought until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and Powerball tickets can be bought until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

