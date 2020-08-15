MEMA: Reduce risk for brush fires amid drought conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

On Thursday, the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs declared a level 2 – significant drought in all seven regions of the Commonwealth: the western, Connecticut River valley, central, northeast, southeast, Cape Cod, and island regions.

This is due to a lack of rain for months now and abnormally high temperatures. There are two things to know about this lack of rain: the importance of conserving water indoors and outdoors, and the increased risk of wild and brush fires, which primarily form from the improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to be extra careful when using charcoal grills, matches, and other open flames during outdoor activities and to call 911 immediately if there is a fire.

While we do have some slight chances of rain this week, it will take a long, good, soaking rain to catch us back up. Some areas are lacking as much as one to three inches of rain compared to normal.