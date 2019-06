Fire and police vehicles drive down memorial bridge during the 9/11 memorial dedication in Springfield.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Bridge will be closed starting on July 3rd at 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on July 5th due to the Fourth of July fireworks.

According to VP of Spirit of Springfield, Amy Barron-Burke, 4th of July activities will begin at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 4th over the Connecticut River.