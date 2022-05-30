(WWLP) – Monday is Memorial Day, a holiday set aside in the United States to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving in the armed forces.

The day is observed in the U.S. every year on the last Monday of May, officially recognized as a federal holiday in 1971.

It was originally known as decoration day with origins dating back to the late 1860’s and the end of the Civil War when people began the practice of decorating the graves of those killed in battle with flowers.

Over the years, the holiday grew to memorialize those lost in World. The first official decoration day took place on May 30th, 18-68 at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial Day, like every year, there will be a national moment of remembrance at 3:00 p.m.