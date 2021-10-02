Memorial event held in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ride to Remember Fundraiser will be held in Ludlow Saturday in memory of Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago and Sal Persico.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vanishing Valley Brewery Co. located at 782 Center Street in Ludlow. The event will feature musical entertainment Trailer Trash, a pig roast, and a raffle. Children 17 and under can enter the event for free, those 18 and older will be asked for a $10 donation. All funds go to the Ride to Remember.

The event will be held outdoors.