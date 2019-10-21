Memorial honors 7 killed in motorcycle crash

(CNN) – A new memorial in New Hampshire is honoring seven motorcycle riders who lost their lives in a tragic crash.

The unveiling of a new monument at the Mount Jefferson View Motel sparked memories, tears, hugs and a sense of gratitude for those grieving last summer’s fatal motorcycle crash/.

“Just wanna say thank you. On behalf of the Jarheads, this means everything to us.”

Last June seven members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club were killed when a truck crossed the double yellow line and hut them head on.

After hearing news, the band ‘Recycled Percussion’ raised money for a memorial statue.

“We wanted to build a monument to celebrate their life and put it in a place where people can come remember them and just pay tribute.” Justin Spencer/ Recycled Percussion

‘Summit Metal Fabricators’ in Plaistow, stepped in to donate the materials and man power, to ensure the money raised would go directly to the victim’s families.

“Everything was done after hours. There’s probably twelve or thirteen hundred at least, if not more hours into the whole process.” Tim Soucy/ Summit Metal Fabricators:

“The monument stands out prominently on this stretch of grass right next to the road. It weighs over 4000 pounds. It’s five feet wide and 30 feet long. It represents the five motorcycles involved in the crash and the names of those who died.”

“It certainly is fitting, they’re traveling in the right direction, in order of seniority and it’s just fitting it really is just perfect.” Manny Ribeiro/ Jarheads Motorcycle Club President

“You want something special, you want something different, want something unique, but you want some of that people can drive by and it gives them chills. And that’s exactly what this will do.”

Everyone is invited to visit the monument at the Mount Jefferson View Motel.

