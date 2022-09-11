CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across the Commonwealth are coming together to commemorate the lives of those lost on 9/11. Another observance happening later Sunday night in Chicopee at St. Stanislaus Basilica.

Sunday, September 11, is a day of remembrance, healing, and reflection at St. Stanislaus. Every year the Catholic Parishes of Chicopee and Ludlow rotate this memorial mass throughout their 8 parishes, allowing everyone to come together as a community to heal through prayer. Those in attendance include first responders from local fire and police departments.

This 9/11 memorial mass in recognition of the departed souls who perished 21 years ago and those they left behind.

“It’s important to have an event like this to tell the story again,” expressed Fr. Brad Milunski of the St. Stanislaus Parish, “At least to have those who were there that day tell those stories to generations to follow. It keeps the memory alive in a good way so that we don’t repeat our history, and secondly this is a time for healing as well.

This memorial mass begins at 7p.m. at the St Stanislaus Basilica in Chicopee on Front Street.