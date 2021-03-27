Mental health issues continue to increase due to pandemic

The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health across the world. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no secret that the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many Americans now the CDC is showing just how much.

Researchers looked at survey data from more than 700,000 adults collected between August of 2020 and February of 2021.

Mental health disorders increased since coronavirus pandemic

During that time, the number of people who reported recent symptoms of depression or anxiety increased from 36 percent to over 41 percent.

People who felt they had an unmet mental health care need, rose from 9 to nearly 12 percent.