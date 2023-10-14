SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Springfield non-profit Follow my Steps is hosting its 2nd annual Mentoring Matters 5K Saturday.

The race raises awareness on the need for mentors in under-resourced communities.

Follow my Steps offers Youth Mentoring, Career & Skill Development, and Financial Resources.

The organization provides students with the opportunity for financial, mental, and professional education.

Organizers say that young adults who were at risk of falling off track but had a mentor are more likely to go to college, hold leadership positions, volunteer regularly or become a mentor themselves.

Both runners and walkers will be gathering at the Eastern States Exposition at 10 a.m. to raise money for the cause.