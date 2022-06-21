(WWLP) – Officials with the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office will visit Springfield and Longmeadow Tuesday to discuss a proposed natural gas pipeline expansion project.

Officials will visit the site of the project this morning to view existing conditions there and the location of proposed structures associated with the expansion.

Tuesday night, they will host a virtual public consultation and video conference at 7:00 p.m. It will serve as an opportunity for the office to hear advice and comments from agencies, officials, and citizens on the possible environmental impacts of the project. Local environmental groups have been advocating against the pipeline since its proposal.