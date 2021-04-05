Mercy Medical Center launches healthcare provider recognition program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center announced a new program named ‘Recognize a Star’ which invites recent patients to say “thank you” to Mercy physicians, nurses, therapists, or other caregivers.

The program provides a gift of $100 or more with the patient’s name and the name of their provider that will be displayed on a star-shaped plaque prominently in the hospital’s main lobby.

When nominating their “star,” patients are also encouraged to share information about their experience at Mercy Medical Center.

“At Mercy, our patients are always treated with compassion, respect, and dignity, and their testimonials reveal the special nature of the care they receive here,” Deborah Bitsoli, President of the Mercy Medical Center, said.

The ‘Recognize a Star’ program offers patients and donors an opportunity to honor the providers who cared for them and made a difference in their lives.