Mercy Medical Center will host webinars to educate people on COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England is looking to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine with a series of webinars on its safety.

On Monday, the Trinity Health of New England Mercy Medical Center will launch a weekly series of educational sessions on the vaccine.

The “COVID-19 vaccines: what you need to know” webinar will run every Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on February 15.

Each presentation will be followed by a question and answer session with Dr. Syed Hussain chief clinical officer for Trinity Health of New England.

The seminar on January 25 will be conducted in Spanish.

All sessions are open to the public but pre-registration is required.