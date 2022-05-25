SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A metal plating facility in Springfield has been assessed a $10,700 fine by the state department of environmental protection for allegedly violating toxic use and wastewater regulations.

ApMar USA Metal Finishing has agreed to develop a new management system for its facility to help them stay on top of environmental obligations.

“ApMar has agreed to develop an Environmental Management System for this facility, which should help them stay on top of their environmental obligations in the future,” said Michael Gorski, Director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield.

They will pay 4,000 of the fine with the rest of the payment suspended, pending full compliance.