Meteorologist Kelly Reardon explains how snowflakes form

(WWLP) – While there might not be any snow in the lower regions of the Pioneer Valley, in the hill towns, there is plenty.

Falling snow is a typical sight in western Massachusetts during the winter months. That’s because snow forms the same way rain does.

In order for snowflakes to form, the air needs to be below freezing all the way from the cloud to the ground. Particles in the air act as a surface for supercooled water droplets to freeze onto, which forms an ice crystal.

As the ice crystal falls toward the ground, water vapor freezes onto it, which is what creates the arms of the snowflake. The exact shape of the snowflake is dependent on just how cold the air is, and how it moves from the air to the ground.