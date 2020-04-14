Mexican border city reports 34% coronavirus death rate

Chihuahua health officials are getting new test kits to gauge true scope of epidemic; up to 13 of the dead worked for U.S.-run maquiladoras in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Juarez reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 16 during the pandemic. In addition, 29 patients remain hospitalized, seven of them in “very serious” condition and on ventilators.

With only 47 confirmed cases of the disease, the death rate from the virus in this Mexican across the border from El Paso, Texas stands at 34%, compared to the worldwide rate of 6%. By contrast, El Paso has recorded 300 COVID-19 cases and only two fatalities.

Some Juarez officials have expressed concern that not enough residents are being tested and that the actual number of COVID-19 cases here could be much higher. A Chihuahua state health official, Dr. Gumaro Barrios, said last week it’s possible there may be 10 asymptomatic coronavirus cases for every case that has been recorded through testing in the city.

“It’s certainly complicated to know asymptomatic cases anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Arturo Valenzuela, the ranking state health official in Juarez. But with more than 5,000 test kits on the way, “it would allow us to survey how many asymptomatic we have per each positive.”

In addition to 75 confirmed cases in the state of Chihuahua, the state has 171 suspected cases awaiting the result of testing.

Juarez news outlets on Monday reported that 11 COVID-19 cases are maquiladora workers, but health officials have made contradictory statements about the identity of the victims.

“That would be disclosing personal information, if we say they work for a maquiladora or not. We don’t give out names of patients, names of maquiladoras nor any information that could disclose that,” Valenzuela said.

Fourteen of the Juarez fatalities took place at a hospital for workers and their families (IMSS), one more at a hospital for government workers (ISSSTE) and another at a federal government clinic (SS).

Dr. Humberto Campos, section chief for the IMSS hospital in Juarez, said his understanding is that 13 of the 14 fatalities there are maquiladora workers. He said only a pregnant woman who died days after an emergency C-section was not a maquila worker. The woman suffered obesity and diabetes.

Valenzuela said that three out of four individuals who have died in Juarez so far had underlying medical conditions: 37% had diabetes, 18% were obese and another 18% suffered hypertension.

