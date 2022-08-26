SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday marks four years since MGM Springfield opened its doors. The $960 million construction project kicked off a major revitalization of downtown Springfield.

It was a years-long process, beginning with Governor Deval Patrick signing the expanded gaming act in 2011. Ground broke in 2015, after completing multiple proposals in West Springfield and Palmer, and a state-wide ballot question looking to undo the expanded gaming act.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I want to thank Chris Kelley and the MGM Springfield team for their continued belief, support, and investment in our Springfield. Throughout the four years, MGM Springfield has been in operation, they have been a tremendous corporate sponsor. From donating much-needed water to our city cooling centers and their continued giving back to the community, now through this MGM Springfield Community Grant Council which is made up of their employees who coordinate with employee volunteer opportunities and help review grant applications for funding. MGM Springfield continues to play an integral role in supporting numerous community events and initiatives that support our residents of the greater Springfield area.”

Finally, a one-year delay put the opening day on August 26, 2018. The Casino itself will celebrate with a party for employees, and by distributing $75,000 in grant funding to seven local non-profits.