MGM celebrates its one year anniversary Saturday!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield became the first resort-style casino in Massachusetts when it opened last year and today MGM is celebrating its successes with a day of events!

The anniversary celebrations will kick off at 2:00 this afternoon.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis will be joined by “a special guest” for a “Happy Birthday” sing-along before they blow out the candles on a 5-tier cake.

There will also be live music, food trucks in the outdoor plaza and there will also be a number of dining specials at MGM’s restaurants.

Aerosmith will then take the stage at the MassMutual Center, at 8 tomorrow night.