MGM Resorts announces appointment of Bill Hornbuckle as acting CEO

LAS VEGAS (WWLP) — MGM Resorts International announced Sunday that Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle has been named acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President, replacing outgoing Chairman and CEO Jim Murren.

According to a press release, Murren informed MGM’s Board of Directors in early February of his plans to step down prior to the expiration of his contract, and in light of the public health crisis affecting the nation and the travel industry.

Replacing Murren as the Chair of the Board of Directors will be Paul Salem, who currently is a member of the MGM Resorts Board of Directors and Chair of the real estate committee of MGM Resorts.

The nation is facing an unprecedented crisis, causing the travel and hospitality industry to grind to a near halt. It is clear that once the threat to the public health has subsided and we are ready to reopen our resorts and casinos, it will take an incredible effort to ramp back up. Paul Salem, Chairman of the MGM Resorts Board of Directors.

“I fully support accelerating the planned leadership transition to help MGM Resorts address the rapidly changing environment,” Murren said. “I have great confidence in Bill Hornbuckle and the management team to lead MGM Resorts at this critical juncture, as we have together through numerous hardships of the past. I will continue to dedicate my efforts to help during this uncertain time, and I will be assisting the State of Nevada in its crisis response and recovery efforts.”

“We have an incredible challenge ahead. We have a talented leadership team, the best employees in the world, and a loyal customer base. I have every confidence that MGM Resorts will remain the global entertainment leader once this crisis is contained and it is safe to operate,” said Hornbuckle. “I look forward to working with Paul and the entire Board of Directors as we plan for the future.”