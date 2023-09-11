SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts is reporting they have identified a cybersecurity issue that is company wide.

MGM Resorts is the parent company of the MGM Springfield casino, which has also been impacted. The MGM Resorts International and individual casinos websites are currently unavailable.

According to a statement on the company’s X and Facebook social media accounts:

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and date, including shutting down certain systems. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.” MGM Resorts X account statement

22News has contacted MGM Springfield and will publish their statement when it becomes available.