(WWLP) – MGM Resorts shared an update about the cyber attack that knocked out some of their systems last month.

In an email to customers, MGM said the incident did not compromise any bank account or card information, but it did include personal information like names, phone numbers, emails and driver’s license numbers. They also believe a limited number of people may have had social security and passport numbers leaked, but they have no evidence the attackers have used any of this information.

The company said they have rebuilt and strengthened their IT systems and they are offering free identity protection and credit monitoring services to people who may have been impacted.