(WWLP) – MGM Springfield and the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority announced a new Venue Management Contract for the continued oversight of the Mass Mutual Center.

Starting July 1, the new contract will run for seven years with an option for an additional three years.

The Convention Center Authority approved the contract by unanimous vote. MGM initially assumed management of the Mass Mutual Center in 2017 and has hosted 730 events, attracting more than one million people since then.