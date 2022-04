SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission released the gross gaming revenue for all three casinos in the state during March.

It was the third-best month on record for MGM Springfield, bringing in more than $24 million.

MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park Casino, and Encore Boston Harbor brought in combined revenue of $102 million with 28.6-million-dollars going back to the state.

Overall, Massachusetts has collected more than $1 billion in total.