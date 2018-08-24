MGM Springfield construction time-lapse

See construction progress for the new MGM Springfield Casino in Massachusetts with EarthCam’s newest time-lapse movie!

The highly-anticipated, $1 billion MGM Springfield resort and casino in Springfield, MA officially opened to the public today!

EarthCam was onsite from March 2015 to August 2018 to document the entire construction process, which can be seen from start to finish in this time-lapse movie.

The 2-million-square-foot Main Street complex will be a major draw for locals and tourists alike, and is expected to provide a boost to the city’s economy. The project team relied on EarthCam’s reliable DSLR construction camera to document each phase of this important project.

