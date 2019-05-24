MGM Springfield fined for underage violations, casino’s design blamed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – MGM Springfield was fined $100,000 by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for multiple incidents involving underage people on the casino floor, either gambling or drinking.

The fine was announced during a Massachusetts Gaming Commission meeting in Springfield on Thursday.

Although the number of minors being caught in the gaming area has increased, MGM Springfield Vice President and General Counsel Seth Stratton said, this proves stricter enforcement by security.

“That represents minors who, due to our design, have been able to get on, and we find them quickly,” said Stratton.

MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis called the casino floor’s design “porous” because some aisles cross through the over-21 gaming floor.

“Every aisle-way is a doorway to the casino,” said Mathis.

But, the casino has eliminated some crossing routes, and put up additional under-21 signs.

Mathis is now calling for stricter penalties for minors who are caught.

“Right now, there is a $1,000 fine through the gaming statute, but I know in other jurisdictions, you could potentially lose your license,” said Mathis.

MGM waived their right to a trial, so they will have to pay the fine, and provide a detailed security plan on how they will crack down further on underage people on the casino floor.

The MGC is now reminding people that anyone on the casino floor must be at least 21-years old, and parents should never leave their children unattended while gambling.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.