MGM to replace Starbucks with VIP lounge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Starbucks in the lobby of MGM Springfield closed its doors for good Thursday.

MGM Springfield Spokesperson, Saverio Mancini, told 22News the coffee shop closed as of Thursday and will be replaced by a VIP lounge.

Mancini said employees who worked in the shop have been moved to other roles at the casino. Guests wishing to get coffee can get it at Gelato & Espresso in the South End Market or at one of the self-serve beverage stations. Mancini said a coffee car will also be added to the hotel lobby.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve the guest experience at MGM Springfield. This exclusive new enhancement for our most loyal and discerning guests will further our growth strategy as the market leader in luxury leisure travel,” said Michael Mathis, President of MGM Springfield. “We look forward to sharing more details as the project develops. We remain grateful for the ongoing support of the Springfield community and entire region.”